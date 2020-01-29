Gretna Sanitation’s 2020 permit to haul was denied Jan. 21 by the Gretna City Council.
Concerns arose surrounding the business’s new address, a change from years past.
Previously operating from a different location under Sarpy County’s jurisdiction, Gretna Sanitation’s new address is within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. The zoning regulations for that address do not allow for garbage operations.
“We’re going to have to get together with this applicant and work this out,” Gretna City Attorney Jeff Miller said. “This just lets them know that their permit to do business in Gretna is in jeopardy.”
Service to the business’s Gretna customers will continue to run as the two entities work toward an acceptable solution.
Also at its Jan. 21 meeting, the Gretna City Council:
• Held a public hearing on proposed changes to the zoning regulations for a new R-4 higher density single-family and multi-family residential developments and to create a Design Review Committee to address proposed submittals. The council then introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2059, which implements these changes.
• Held a public hearing on amendments to the Gretna Comprehensive Plan involving the future growth areas section and growth area boundary and maps. All wording and maps in the plan regarding future growth would be updated through the change. The map indicates the new growth boundary where Gretna, Springfield and Papillion would ultimately come together, pointing out that the likelihood of a future interstate interchange at 192nd Street could act as a natural focal point for a boundary between the communities. The council then introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2062, which implements those changes.
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2057, adopting regulations for the City of Gretna’s processing of applications for and the deployment of small wireless facilities by telecommunications companies.
• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2058, amending section 1-715 (H) bidding procedures.
• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2060, rezoning the BDC Commons subdivision Lots 1 through 4 and Outlot A entirely to a general commercial zoning district with a corridor overlay district.
• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2061, excluding certain real estate from the corporate limits.
• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2063, rezoning of the Highland Pointe subdivision from transitional agriculture to an R-3 high density residential with a planned unit development zoning district.
• Approved a new electrical inspector job description.
• Approved 2020 permit to haul applications for Waste Management of Nebraska, Abe’s Trash Service, Inc., Premier Waste Solutions and Waste Connections of Nebraska doing business as Papillion Sanitation.
The next regular council meeting will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month. For agendas and past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.