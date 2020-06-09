Drive-up book service was added to library offerings last week.
The Gretna Public Library kicked off its curbside pick up June 3 at the main branch.
Now, library patrons are invited to check out five items per card, per week, with pick up available three days a week.
“We know this isn’t the same as being able to come in and browse the collection, but hopefully it will get people through until the time we’re able to allow them into the building again,” said Krissy Reed, library director.
Interested patrons can log into the Gretna Public Library card catalog online or call the library for help. The service is available to those who have a library card.
“We are asking for a day to pull those items and have them ready,” Reed said. “Typically if they call on Tuesday we should have those items for them on Wednesday.”
Stalls are marked with signs so that once patrons arrive, they can call the library and let them know they are there. Library staff will place the items in a bag and set it on the curbside pickup table. Once staff have gone back inside, the patron may exit their car and pick up their items.
Families who signed up for library access online since the building has been closed are still able to utilize the library’s online resources, though they are not eligible for curbside pickup.
“They’re still welcome to use those resources and as we are able to get back to normal, we’ll be able to reinstate those accounts and make them fully functional,” Reed said.
All returns can be made to a book drop box at the main library, where a meeting room is set up for quarantine. Staff are able to take items directly from the book drop to that room.
Pickup is open at 736 South St. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. All items should be picked up from the main library, even if they are children’s books.
Account limits have been set at 15, meaning patrons may have up to 15 items checked out per card.
“We’re here and happy to help in any way that we can right now,” Reed said. “We realize that this is a unique time and situation. We’re doing the best we can to continue serving the community as best we’re able to right now.”
The book cart, stocked with items from the library’s book sale, is still offered weekdays in front of the main library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. A variety of items are replenished daily and should need to be returned. This service is open to the community, including those who do not have a library card.