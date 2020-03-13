Matthew Donelan, owner of Gretna Physical Therapy since 1998, has joined forces with another locally owned private practice, Makovicka Physical Therapy.
The practice name has changed to Makovicka Physical Therapy, and Donelan will continue to see patients under the new umbrella.
Donelan pursued this opportunity to better serve the growing Gretna community with a company that would retain the hometown care that the community expects.
“Because the mission and values of our two companies align our patients will continue to receive the individualized care they expect,” said Donelan, physical therapist. “The added benefit is Makovicka Physical Therapy can offer many more resources and the expertise to serve our growing community even better.”
The clinic hours have expanded to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Many additional therapeutic treatment services are offered, including dry needling, ASTYM, blood flow restriction training and more.
The phone number remains the same: 402-332-3773.