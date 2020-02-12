The City of Gretna has partnered with Tobacco Education & Advocacy of the Midlands in recent efforts to make Gretna parks tobacco-free.
At its Feb. 4 meeting, the Gretna City Council approved a resolution that designates all city recreational areas, parks, playgrounds and athletic fields to be tobacco-free, also directing the posting of tobacco-free signs.
The designation came as a recommendation by the city’s Park Advisory Committee, which worked closely with T.E.A.M. on the project.
City Administrator Jeff Kooistra said the initiative had been on the city’s list of goals for 2020.
“It’s really keeping in mind the healthy lifestyle and what effects tobacco has on us and on the environment,” said Lauren Liebentritt, chair of the city’s Park Advisory Committee. “We’re really trying to create a healthy lifestyle and promote that within our parks.
“When you think of a park you think of getting active or going out and relaxing. If you have an unhealthy environment, that’s not really something you can do.”
The city will work to post about 20 signs at the entrances of Gretna’s eight parks.
“It’s not really enforceable in that we’re going to fine people for smoking; it’s just kind of a reminder,” Liebentritt said. “It really comes down to littering; that’s where it becomes enforceable.”