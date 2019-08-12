Gretna Neighbors is in urgent need of laundry soap, shampoo and conditioner, toilet paper and other toiletry items.
Other items of need include soft scrub with bleach, sponges, canned hams and beef, feminine hygiene products, razors, shaving cream, hairspray, combs with bigger teeth for detangling, brushes and blow dryers. Frozen items are also always needed.
Donations may be dropped off during open hours.
Hours are the first and third Saturday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. and the second Wednesday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. The pantry is located at 107 Cort Plaza.
Those seeking assistance need only be a resident of the Gretna Public School District.
Identification and proof of current address required.
For more information, email gretnaneighbors@gmail.com.