Gretna Neighbors food pantry, 107 Cort Plaza, remains open during its normal hours: the first and third Saturday of the month between 9 and 11 a.m. and the second Wednesday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m.
As an extra precaution, all items are pre-bagged and placed outside the pantry. Bags include a variety of items like canned goods, ramen, pasta sauce, dry goods, personal items, cleaning products and meat.
Clients are not allowed to enter the pantry at this time as the space is not large enough to accommodate safe social distancing practices.
Those seeking assistance need only be a resident of the Gretna Public School District. Identification and proof of current address required.
The pantry will also continue accepting donations, with personal care and cleaning supplies in high need, including items like shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, laundry soap, dish soap, toilet paper and paper towels.
Popular food items include cereal, canned foods and fruit juices.
Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave., remains a food drop off site for the Gretna Neighbors pantry.
Church offices remain closed and the church is not open for gatherings, but will accept food donations. Items may be dropped off at the church Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those who have questions about dropping off their food items can call the church at 402-332-3383.
Gretna Neighbors has also established a PayPal account for accepting donations online.
To donate, visit tinyurl.com/ycqfwseu.