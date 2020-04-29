The Gretna Public Library is curating artwork made by local residents while buildings are closed.
The community initiative — Gretna Has Heart — calls on artists who live in or near Gretna, as well as those who may have lived here in the past.
“During this difficult time, we felt that Gretna should have a chance to create something together,” read a post detailing the project on the Gretna Public Library website. “We feel that libraries are the heart of their communities, we miss our patrons, and with this art installation, we feel that this is one creative way to share love and support.”
Artists of all ages are invited to download the heart template, decorating it through an online application or printing it out to decorate. Upon completion, artwork should be saved or scanned and emailed to gretna.library@gmail.com.
Everyone can submit one heart per day.
“I have this vision of the Children’s Library filled with hearts by thousands of people, whether they currently live in Gretna or not,” said Rebecca McCorkindale, assistant library director. “They just might have relatives here that they want to send a heart in honor of them, but the vision is our patrons entering into the Children’s Library and feeling completely welcomed back with lots of love.
“For many people, art is very therapeutic and having a daily outlet for that by creating a special heart? That can do wonders for mental and emotional health. Plus, this has the potential to be the largest art installation that Gretna has ever had.”
The library has received 30 submissions so far.
Art will be accepted until the library buildings reopen and will be displayed in the Gretna Children’s Library upon reopening.
To learn more, visit gretnapubliclibrary.org.