A grassroots effort started by community leaders plans to identify what the people of Gretna love about Gretna in efforts to build upon those things today and in the future.
Using a process called "Community Heart and Soul" developed by the Orton Family Foundation, those who live in and near Gretna will be invited to share their stories of what they love about this community.
The effort will aim to capture a broad sampling of stories from a diverse representation of those who live within the Gretna city limits and school district.
Volunteers will be sought for the project, which is spearheaded by Jim Warren, Rich Beran, Brad Stauffer and Angie Lauritsen, among others.
To learn more about Gretna Heart and Soul, attend one of the following one-hour information meetings: Saturday, 10 a.m., Peterson Park main shelter; Monday, 7 p.m., Palisades Elementary School; Tuesday, 7 a.m., Gretna Public Schools administration building; Aug. 25, 4 p.m., Whitetail Creek Elementary School.
For more information or to register, visit gretnaheartandsoul.org.