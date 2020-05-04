Citing her Gretna education as a contributing factor in her lack of insecurity or fear to pursue her dreams, Bre Phelan, a 2004 graduate of Gretna High School, is thriving after a successful year as founder and president of Felius.
The area’s first cat cafe, Felius is a combination between a coffee shop and a shelter facility for felines.
“Felius is kind of a unique business to Omaha,” Phelan said. “Our mission is really to help transform cats’ lives by providing a unique rescue service and shelter environment.
“Instead of cages, we really allow our cats to roam free in a designated area. They get to be socialized a lot more quickly because they’re interacting with other cats and people 24/7.”
On a work trip to New York Phelan visited a cat cafe, inspiring her to form her own nonprofit as a way to aid the current shelters in the area.
“I love my corporate job, but wanting to do something with animals has always been a huge passion of mine,” Phelan said.
The nonprofit aims to promote education on responsible cat ownership as well as the area’s feral cat problem.
Phelan, who grew up in a farming area just outside of Gretna, grew used to seeing feral cats from a young age.
“That really opened my eyes to this larger problem,” Phelan said. “There are more than 60,000 feral cats in Omaha alone. It’s not something that’s really widely known or talked about.”
The organization uses many of its resources to spay and neuter feral cats in an effort to help control that population, even if those animals are not able to be adopted.
“Everything is completely nonprofit and goes back into caring for the cats and spreading our mission,” she said. “It’s been a unique journey opening a small business that is also a nonprofit, but it’s gone by in the blink of an eye.”
In its first year, Felius saw more than 9,000 visitors come in to play and socialize with the cats and aided 106 adoptions. Within the past six months, Felius has reached nearly 200 cats total, on track to double its number of adoptions from last year.
“We have plans to branch out to provide more services to the community this year,” Phelan said. “Growing up in Gretna, it was such a tight-knit community. I’ve taken that throughout my life by trying to be a part of my community and making it a better place to live.”
Felius is located at 522 S. 25th St. in Omaha.
Those interested in volunteering, getting involved or learning more should visit felius.org. Donations may be made through the organization’s website, as well.