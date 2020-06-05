From the seemingly small town streets of Gretna to crowded New York City, the past few months have afforded many contrasting experiences for Matthew Becker, a paramedic who volunteers with the Gretna Fire Department.
In recent weeks, Becker put in 12-plus hour days as an EMT in New York City in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
In late March, as confirmed cases of COVID-19 began to surge in the northeastern states, a nationwide call was issued asking emergency medical services (EMS) providers to provide assistance.
Becker was deployed as a paramedic, serving as part of a task force staffed through Nebraska-based Midwest Medical, where he responded to 911 calls, transferring patients in need of higher care or critical intervention in NYC.
“The call volume within our areas had been staggeringly high with daily numbers surging well-above the figures seen during 2001, during and the following weeks after the 9/11 attacks,” Becker said. “The need for EMS was desperate across the region with providers going from call to call with little time available for a meal or restroom break.
“Being in the hotspot of the nation did come to mind but I figured that if the people who live and work here could get through it, could face it head-on daily, then surely I could as well.”
The deployment lasted only two weeks, though it was filled with busy days. With the right equipment, Becker and his colleagues worked daily shifts that often reached 12 or more hours.
“The level of response that EMS was required to provide placed us at the forefront of fighting this disease, that we were seeing people in their homes or on the street presenting with symptoms and treating them right then and there,” Becker said.
EMTs had to think of their feet, amending normal approaches as protocols were updated nearly daily and sometimes even hourly.
“We are operating at a level today unlike any other time in history where medicine is practiced in your home or workplace, within a vehicle or the open street,” he said. “This approach means that we must be on our toes, that even though we hopefully may not see the number of cases that other areas may see, this pandemic isn’t over yet and is still very much a real danger to our communities, especially children, the elderly and many others.”
Becker described the experience as “surreal,” noting that setting foot in an empty Times Square was “both incredible and frightening.”
“For once, it seemed like ‘the city that never sleeps’ laid its head down and took a nap,” he said.
Camaraderie within the ranks kept spirits high, as did support from NYC residents.
“Personally, I had several people stop us on the streets while we were posted in the area, just to talk and ask why/how we got here,” he said. “Each night around 7 p.m., windows across the city were opened and people would clap, banging pots and pans together, showing their support for the healthcare workers around shift change in the hospital and on the street. It truly felt like a united effort, that we as EMS personnel and the RNs, LPNs, CNAs, physicians, etc., were there for the people and that we could get through this.”