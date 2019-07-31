2019 Parade Winners

Floats

First: SilverRidge Assisted Living

Second: Dance by Design

Third: Cohen Osborne’s seventh birthday party

Walkers

First: HomeTown Heroes

Second: Gretna Vision Source

Third: Gretna Animal Clinic

Inner Tube Race Results

A brief rain show preceded the annual Gretna Days inner tube races Sunday at the Gretna City Pool.

Participants made the best of overcast skies, with 66 swimmers competing against other boys or girls in age-divided heats.

Rich Braesch with Gretna Gas and Lube provided the tubes and the Gretna City Pool provided help organizing and assisting in the event. The Knight of Columbus Council #10047 of St. Patrick Catholic Church help organize and officiate the races each year.

This year’s results are as follows:

Under 6 years old

Girls

First: Makenna Blair

Second: Maya Epp

Boys

First: Graham Nielsen

Second: Finn Kehoe

6–7 years old

Girls

First: Heidi Zeleny

Second: Hope Wyatt

Boys

First: Kamden Janssen

Second: Luke Mefford

8–9 years old

Girls

First: Harper Dickes

Second: Claire Luthi

Boys

First: Austin Zeleny

Second: Boston Nielsen

10–11 years old

Girls

First: Koco Janssen

Second: Lauren Vonseggern

Boys

First Heat

First: Jaxon Nielsen

Second: Houston Epp

Second Heat

First: Alex Gibbons

Second: Max Pearson

12–13 years old

Girls

First: Faith Schamp

Second: Jackie Welker

Boys

First: Braxton Wagner

Second: Gavin Luthi

Teens (over 13 years old)

Girls

First: Grace Coufal

Second: Julia Otto

Boys

First: Joe Burns

Second: Carlos Malfait

Adults

Ladies

No participants

Men

First: Terry Johnson

Second: Bailey Crouch

Lifeguards

First: Mickael Liermann

Second: Jeremiah Merriman

Each heat was considered a separate official race. Cash prizes were given to first and second place winners. All participants received a complimentary soda or water.

— Rachel George

