2019 Parade Winners
Floats
First: SilverRidge Assisted Living
Second: Dance by Design
Third: Cohen Osborne’s seventh birthday party
Walkers
First: HomeTown Heroes
Second: Gretna Vision Source
Third: Gretna Animal Clinic
Inner Tube Race Results
A brief rain show preceded the annual Gretna Days inner tube races Sunday at the Gretna City Pool.
Participants made the best of overcast skies, with 66 swimmers competing against other boys or girls in age-divided heats.
Rich Braesch with Gretna Gas and Lube provided the tubes and the Gretna City Pool provided help organizing and assisting in the event. The Knight of Columbus Council #10047 of St. Patrick Catholic Church help organize and officiate the races each year.
This year’s results are as follows:
Under 6 years old
Girls
First: Makenna Blair
Second: Maya Epp
Boys
First: Graham Nielsen
Second: Finn Kehoe
6–7 years old
Girls
First: Heidi Zeleny
Second: Hope Wyatt
Boys
First: Kamden Janssen
Second: Luke Mefford
8–9 years old
Girls
First: Harper Dickes
Second: Claire Luthi
Boys
First: Austin Zeleny
Second: Boston Nielsen
10–11 years old
Girls
First: Koco Janssen
Second: Lauren Vonseggern
Boys
First Heat
First: Jaxon Nielsen
Second: Houston Epp
Second Heat
First: Alex Gibbons
Second: Max Pearson
12–13 years old
Girls
First: Faith Schamp
Second: Jackie Welker
Boys
First: Braxton Wagner
Second: Gavin Luthi
Teens (over 13 years old)
Girls
First: Grace Coufal
Second: Julia Otto
Boys
First: Joe Burns
Second: Carlos Malfait
Adults
Ladies
No participants
Men
First: Terry Johnson
Second: Bailey Crouch
Lifeguards
First: Mickael Liermann
Second: Jeremiah Merriman
Each heat was considered a separate official race. Cash prizes were given to first and second place winners. All participants received a complimentary soda or water.
— Rachel George