Gretna Days officials announced Monday that the 60th annual event will look “dramatically different from past years.”
The Gretna Days Board had pushed forward with planning in recent weeks, hopeful the traditional experience would be feasible.
“It is with sad hearts we announce that the 60th annual Gretna Days will look dramatically different from past years,” Gretna Days Foundation President Brad Stauffer wrote in an email. “The Gretna Days Board wants nothing more than to bring you a traditional Gretna Days experience but at present the state of Nebraska directed health measures do not allow us to proceed with large gatherings and the thought of offering events that could pose a health risk to the community have caused us to scale back this year’s events. Therefore we will not be hosting the carnival, golf tournament, dance/beer garden, high school pool party, craft fair, kids pedal tractor pull or Sunday picnic and rides.”
Current plans are to kick off the weekend with the traditional fireworks, which will be in a new location this year, northwest of Leo Royal Park, north of Lincoln Place.
The Gretna Days Foundation also plans to organize online raffles and giveaways, a virtual craft fair, interviews with past Citizens of the Year and a photo memory tribute to past years.
The Gretna Days Parade, organized by the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce, was expected to share more information on the parade by Friday.