July 26
Gretna Days Carnival begins at 6 p.m. and runs through 10 p.m. at 512 Angus Road. All-you-can-ride wristbands will be available. Sam’s Amusements returns to Gretna Days.
July 27
Gretna Days Golf Tournament begins at noon at Tiburon Golf Course, 10320 S. 168th St. The Gretna Days Foundation sponsors this four-man golf scramble. For more information, call 402-416-0917 or email gretnadaysgolf@gmail.com.
Remember Our Fallen National Memorial will be at Peterson Park on West Angus Road. There will be a special ceremony at 7 p.m. honoring the soldiers who have given their lives in the war on terror since Sept. 11, 2001. The Gretna Days Foundation and Gretna American Legion are bringing this traveling exhibit to Gretna Days. The display will be open 10 a.m. to dusk.
First Annual Gretna Days Cornhole Tournament will be at Peterson Park. Open division begins at 6 p.m. with a donation of $20 for a two-person team. For those 15 and younger, the youth division begins at 4 p.m. with a $10 donation for a two-person team. A portion of the proceeds goes to Gretna Optimist Club. Register at nebraskaoptimists.org/register prior to the tournament.
Gretna Days Dodge Ball Tournament at Good Shephard Lutheran Church, 11204 S. 204th St. Begins at 4 p.m. For grades 6 through 9, $40 per team with six to 10 players per team. For more information, 402-350-3681 or dnacerny@gmail.com.
Gretna Optimist Annual BBQ in the Park begins at 5:30 p.m. in Peterson Park. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be for sale, with meal deals including chips and a drink available.
Gretna Days Citizen of the Year will be announced at 6:45 p.m. in Peterson Park by the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce.
Nebraska Crossing Gretna Days Fireworks show at dusk presented by Peters Pyrotechnic Productions. The show will be best viewable from North Park and other areas around Gretna.
July 28
20th Annual Resurrection Run at Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave. The 3- and 5-mile run/walk begins at 7 a.m. The kids 1-mile run is at 8 a.m. Free pancake breakfast for race participants after the race. All are welcome to the pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. in the church’s fellowship hall. Proceeds benefit the senior high youth program. For more information: relchurch.net.
Gretna Days Men’s Slow Pitch Softball Tournament begins at 9 a.m. at North Park and Middle School fields. Contact 402-658-8626 or mkoch1gneb@gmail.com.
Gretna Optimist Kid’s Parade begins at 9 a.m. following the 8:30 a.m. registration at Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave. Four categories of entries are: miscellaneous; superheroes and patriotic; cartoon and storybook character; and wheels-bikes-wagons-battery cars. For information, 402-680-8220 or slmcguire55@outlook.com
Gretna Days Craft Show will be in Peterson Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Setting for the Future – Sand Volleyball Tournament check-in starts at 8:30 a.m. for matches that begin at 9:30 a.m. Matches held at 20227 Husker Drive. Registration deadline is July 27, $180 per six person coed team. Register at spikersvolleyball.com. Sponsored by the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce.
Gretna High School Dance Team Fundraising Lunch at Peterson Park Gazebo, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Gretna Days Parade with a “Go Dragons!” parade theme. Parade route starts at Gretna Public Library and follows McKenna Street north to Angus Street, ending at Gretna Public Pool. Begins at 10:30 a.m.
Lunch at the Legion & Homemade Kolaches Sale — 2nd annual. Czech meal: pork loin, sour kraut, dumplings. Also: sloppy joes. $10/person 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or while supplies last. Polka music to follow lunch. Gretna American Legion Post 216, 11690 S. 216th St.
3rd annual WIGTP Gretna Days Garden Tractor Pull classes and rules can be found at www.wigtpulling.com. Must have working kill switch and wheelie bars to compete. A club tractor is available for competitors who do not have their own. Weigh in and registration opens at 11 a.m., pulling starts at 1 p.m. following the Grand Parade. Southwest corner of Gruenther Road and Apache Drive.
SilverRidge Assisted Living Annual Hot Dog Feed This is the 17th year for the hot dog feed. Hot dogs, chips, lemonade, tea and a cool dessert all free to the community while supplies last! SilverRidge Assisted Living, 20332 Hackberry Drive. After the parade, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Gretna Days Carnival $20 all-you-can-ride wristbands from noon to 5 p.m.; evening rides will be tickets only. Open until 11 p.m. 513 Angus Road.
Kids Pedal Tractor Pull competition starts immediately following the parade. Winners are eligible to go on to the state competition. Peterson Park.
Annual Gretna Volunteer Fire & Rescue Waterfights brings together area fire department teams to compete to push a target (beer keg) suspended on a cable from the start position in the middle of the span over the opponent’s end mark using the water stream from a charged fire hose. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. Once the area fire departments have competed, the event will be opened to the general public to compete against each other for bragging rights. Protective gear will be required and provided by the department. A kids event will be run simultaneously using similar equipment but at a reduced pressure. Protective eyewear will be required and provided. The events conclude when everyone is thoroughly wet, exhausted, or 3:30 p.m., whichever comes first. Peterson Park.
Gretna Days/Campus Life High School Pool Party for high school students. 7 to 11 p.m. Gretna City Pool.
Gretna Days Dance and Beer Garden has a new band this year. Dance to the music of one of the area’s favorite bands. Lemon Fresh Day will play from 8 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. Village Square — corner of Highway 6 and 370. Funds from this event are used to make Gretna Days possible! $2 cover charge. Food and seating available. Must be 21 or older.
July 29
The Gretna Days Foundation and the Gretna American Legion clubs are bringing the Remembering Our Fallen National Memorial to Peterson Park during Gretna Days. This amazing, traveling exhibit with more than 30 “Tribute Towers” displays the names and faces of soldiers from around the country who have given their lives in the war on terror since Sept. 11, 2001. Display is open dawn until 4:30 p.m.
Gretna Days Community Picnic is free. Come join friends and neighbors for a free picnic brought to you by the Gretna Days donors and sponsors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Peterson Park.
Gretna Days Rides, Games and Fun in Peterson Park. There will be 50 cent rides and lots of games for the kids. Live music in the park throughout the afternoon. This event is sponsored by the local businesses for the citizens of Gretna as a “thank you” for supporting your local businesses.
Gretna Days Car Show is sponsored by the Forest City Road Burners. Registration from 8 a.m to noon with a $20 fee. Contact Walt at waltsherry@hotmail.com for information. Awards at 3:30 p.m. Downtown Gretna.
Ice Cream Social features homemade ice cream and desserts. This is an annual fundraiser for the Senior High Youth Group of the Gretna United Methodist Church which helps us do great things through missions. Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S. 204th St.
The annual Gretna Days Inner Tube Races is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council No. 10047 from the St. Patrick’s Parish in Gretna. Races for all ages from kids to grown ups. Free refreshments for all participants and prizes for first and second place finishers in each heat. Gretna City Pool, 2 to 3 p.m.
