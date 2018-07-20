A community tradition of more than 50 years continues at the end of this month.
The annual Gretna Days celebration — set for July 26 through July 29 — will see some changes this year, primarily due to major road construction projects.
Sam’s Amusements will return to host the carnival July 26 through July 28 in a new location: the lot across the street from St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Angus Street. Wristbands will be available for unlimited rides Thursday night, Friday night or Saturday afternoon for $20. Presale information will be shared to the Gretna Days Foundation Facebook page.
The craft show also will be held in a new location this year. The event is set to run July 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Peterson Park. Coordinators expect many vendors to attend.
New this year, the Gretna Days Foundation hopes to offer helicopter rides over the weekend.
Also new, the national Remembering Our Fallen photographic war memorial will be open from dusk to dawn July 27 to 29.
A project fulfilled by Omaha-based nonprofit Patriotic Productions, the memorial encompasses more than 30 tribute towers, each with three double-sided banners and featuring more than 150 people on each tower.
Gretna Days organizers will team with Gretna American Legion Family — Post 216 to set up the memorial July 27 on the west side of Peterson Park. The display will then be open through Sunday afternoon. An opening ceremony will be held July 27 at 7 p.m., following the Optimist Club barbecue and Citizen of the Year announcement.
“Having seen what this display means to the families of the fallen, and knowing the importance of remembering the people on it, made it a great fit to add to Gretna Days,” said Ron Van Oeveren, Gretna Days Foundation Vice President. “We’re honored to have it be a part of Gretna Days, and we want all those men and women to be seen and remembered.”
With new events being added, others are being expanded. The Friday night firework show is expected to be bigger and better than in years past.
“We’ve actually upped the budget this year and readjusted that show a little bit,” said Brad Stauffer, Gretna Days Foundation President. “We expect it to be better than it’s ever been.”
The Nebraska Crossing Factory Outlets Fireworks Show will again feature Gretna’s own Peters Pyrotechnic Productions. It will be shot from the same location as past years and can be seen throughout most of the city, as well as at North Park.
The Gretna Days Dance and Beer Garden has also been expanded and will feature an actual stage this year. Open July 28 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. in Village Square, there will be a $2 cover charge collected upon entry to help fund the weekend-long celebration. Local band Lemon Fresh Day will perform from 8:15 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. The event is open to those age 21 and older.
As always, the fun culminates Sunday with the annual community picnic, hosted by the Gretna Days Foundation and its business sponsors. The event offers free food and cheap games and rides for children.
“It’s a great time,” Stauffer said. “It’s kind of a thank you from the businesses to the people of Gretna for shopping locally. It’s the heart of Gretna Days and where it started. We’ve wanted to keep that event as traditional as possible.”
To stay updated, or find events hosted by churches and community nonprofits, visit gretnadays.com.