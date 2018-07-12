The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting parade entries through midnight on Sunday.
This year’s theme is “Go Dragons!” Cash prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place in both float and walking categories.
Parade lineup will be at Gretna Middle School, the same location as previous years. Lineup is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. depending on your place in line.
The route begins at the Gretna Public Library and follows McKenna Street north to Angus Street east, ending at the Gretna Public Pool.
Reigstration is free for chamber members in good standing as well as school and civic groups. Cost is $25 for nonprofits and residents, $50 for commercial businesses and $250 for non-resident politicians and political groups.
To register, or for more information, visit business.gretnachamber.com/events/details/2018-gret na-days-parade.