The Gretna Days fireworks will move to a new location this summer.
The Gretna Days Foundation announced April 21 that the annual fireworks show — slated for July 24 — will move to a location northwest of Leo Royal Park this year, north of Lincoln Place.
The show, to be sponsored by Nebraska Crossing Outlets, had been held south of North Park and Gretna Baptist Church for many years.
“Unfortunately, the site we had previously, with the houses being built there, they’re just not able to issue a permit for that place any more,” said Brad Stauffer, Gretna Days Foundation President.
With the new location, organizers plan to do a test run of sorts in June or early July, shooting off a few fireworks at a predetermined date and time so that families across Gretna get a feel for whether they’ll be able to see the show from home.
“We’re hopeful that quite a few people will be able to see them,” he said. “Before, we were in one of the lowest locations in town and I had friends from Ashland that would watch those fireworks.
“Now, we’ll be shooting from one of the highest points in Gretna. It’s really hard to do a show where everybody can see it. It’s going to probably be some different people. We use larger shells that get further up in the air so we’re hopeful that a lot of people will be able to see it.”
A previous test with smaller fireworks proved Leo Royal Park would also provide a great view on the show. Gretna Days Foundation volunteers are hoping to provide expanded parking options for residents who wish to watch from the park.
Gretna’s own Peters Pyrotechnic Productions will present the show, as in years past.
Scheduled for July 23 through July 26, Gretna Days 2020 planning is underway. Organizers are hopeful that the annual celebration can go on as planned.
“We are still moving forward with plans for Gretna Days,” Stauffer said. “Obviously, we’ll have to look at rules from the state and city and look at safety, but we are doing everything we can do so that if we can move forward safely, we plan to do that.”