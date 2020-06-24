As the coronavirus pandemic and current directed health measures spur changes to community events, local organizations have partnered to make one annual celebration as normal as possible.
The Gretna Days Foundation is working hard to adapt the 60th annual Gretna Days celebration to today’s world. Following suit, parade organizers have reworked the event into a cruise.
“When you live in small towns and there’s not a whole lot to do, teens and college-aged kids go downtown and hang out with their friends and cruise,” said Kara Alexander, office administrator with the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s that kind of theory. The way you see the ‘parade’ is it’s coming head to head with you.”
The route will begin at Gretna Elementary School, running south to 216th Street and following 216th to Lincoln Road, going east on Lincoln Road to the Leo Royal soccer fields. The route will flip around at the park, going west on Lincoln to 216th and looping back to turn around at the elementary school.
Organizations and community members will both drive the route, passing each other as many times as they remain in the loop. The American Legion Riders will head things off, with smaller groups invited to just show up in their decorated vehicles.
The Chamber has also invited seniors from Gretna High School’s Class of 2020 to decorate their cars and join the cruise.
“We hope the graduating seniors will decorate their cars, come out and celebrate graduation,” Alexander said. “We hope that anybody who misses their friends and the community will come out and join us. People will see lots of friends and neighbors out at it.”
The streets will not be closed and all participating vehicles must be street legal. No participants can be walking or riding on the floats or in the back of pickups. There will be no spectators or candy thrown, as everyone must remain in their vehicles.
The idea was a collaboration between the Chamber, Sarpy/Cass Health Department, the City of Gretna and the Gretna Days Foundation.
“Gretna is still a very tight-knit, close community,” Alexander said. “We want to still be able to celebrate Gretna. The Chamber slogan is ‘The Good Life. The Great Life. #GretnaLife.’ We still want to be able to participate in Gretna life.”
The Gretna Days Cruise will be held July 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
People may come and go at any time.
“Unfortunately we can’t do the traditional parade, but we think the cruise will be a fun thing to bring the community together,” said Alexander, who is hopeful that a traditional parade will be possible next year. “Through all this, we’re still here and supporting each other.”