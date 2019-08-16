Hundreds gathered Aug. 10 for a special sixteenth birthday celebration.
Family and friends of Alex Minardi gathered that evening at the North Park ball field directly across from the high school to serve food and swap stories.
Minardi's family members released butterflies in the center of the diamond before those gathered in a circle around them joined in to sing "Happy Birthday," releasing a number of balloons that floated north out of the park.
It was a touching tribute to Minardi, who was one of four teenagers killed, and another injured, in a tragic June 17 crash near 180th Street and Platteview Road.
The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is offering a $14,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of those who provided alcohol to the teens. Anonymous tips may be called in to Crime Stoppers at 402-592-7867 or left online.