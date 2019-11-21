Gretna artist Keith Davis’ pen and ink drawing of a saw-whet owl is part of this season’s owl-themed exhibit at the Petrified Wood and Art Gallery in Ogallala, Neb.
A number of artists and photographers have work represented in the exhibit.
Keith said that his owl is a new excursion into the medium of pen and ink. He enjoys watercolor and oil painting as well as drawing with graphite and colored pencils with subject matter ranging from pencil portraits to landscapes.
He loves birdwatching, which served as inspiration for his piece. Davis’ owl can be seen at The Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 418 E. First St. in Ogallala, Neb. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.