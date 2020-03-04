A six-month long investigation that culminated in the closing of NE-Thing Smokin’ Glass Shop in Gretna on Feb. 7, 2019 has wrapped up.
During a search of the business, authorities found one pound of marijuana, one pound of THC wax, mushrooms and four ounces of hashish, along with bags and scales. Two loaded semi-automatic handguns and one loaded revolver were also taken.
Deputies then searched the owners’ home, and found a small marijuana growing operation. There were nine mature marijuana plants, growing lights, fertilizer and equipment to produce THC wax.
Isaac Grell and his wife were at the business when it was searched. Their two children were at home when deputies arrived.
Grell was sentenced to 5 to 10 years on four charges on Jan. 22. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of felony child abuse and manufacturing of a controlled substance.
About 14 members from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Omaha Police Department coordinated the investigation through the Omaha Metro Drug Task Force.
“Outstanding effort by all the investigators involved,” said Sgt. Rick Montgomery with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. “A lot of time and energy was put forth to achieve the end result.
“At the end of the day, we were most concerned about the safety of the community.”
— BH News Service contributed to this report.