Jingle all the way downtown Sunday as Greenery and Glitter returns to the historic brick streets of McKenna Avenue.
The annual Christmas event, put together by the Gretna Downtown Association, will run throughout the afternoon and into the evening Sunday.
Originating around Town and Country Floral’s annual holiday open house, the event has grown to include festivities at many local businesses.
Per its longstanding tradition, the floral shop will host a visit from Santa from 1 to 5 p.m. While in line to see Santa, visitors are encouraged to enjoy a cookie and hot apple cider.
New gift items will be on display for those who want to get some Christmas shopping done while in line.
“We have the best Santa,” said Linda Hill, owner of Town and Country Floral. “He spends so much time with every kid. He has that attention that’s really a rare commodity.”
Town and Country also hosts carriage rides pulled by Belgian horses. The carriages will depart regularly from in front of the floral shop, located at the corner of McKenna Avenue and Angus Road, from 1 to 4 p.m.
“We try to create the feeling of community,” Hill said. “We want everyone to come together to feel the joy of the season.”
Other festivities downtown include:
• Crush Boutique at Turtle Doves, 706 W. Angus Road, from noon to 4 p.m.
• The Beanery truck will be downtown from 1 to 4 p.m.
• Campus Life Hot Cocoa and Elves from 1 to 4 p.m.
• Mrs. Claus visits Storytime at the Gretna Children’s Library, 119 N. McKenna Ave., from 1 to 4 p.m.
• Live Nativity and Petting Zoo from 1 to 5 p.m. on the corner of McKenna Avenue and Angus Road.
• Christmas Coffehouse Concert featuring Rich Confer at Gretna Baptist Church, 20725 E. Angus St., at 7 p.m.
The City of Gretna will again host its tree lighting in conjunction with the event. Hosted by the city’s Park Advisory Committee, the tree lighting and festivities will take place at 6 p.m. in Peterson Park, 200 W. Angus St. Special guests include Santa, Mayor Jim Timmerman and the Gretna Volutneer Fire and Rescue Department.