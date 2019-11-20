As work on the sixth Gretna Public Schools elementary is underway, administration has already set forth planning for the future.
The GPS Board of Education approved the purchase of 14.93 acres in the proposed Harvest Hills subdivision for its seventh elementary school.
The district approved the purchase agreement with 192&370 LLC for the property, near 192nd Street and Schram Road, at its Nov. 11 meeting.
The price is not yet official, as the deal has not yet closed.
Also at its Nov. 11 meeting, the board:
• Approved student trips for the Gretna Middle School jazz band and choir, the Aspen Creek Middle School jazz band and choir, and two trips for the Gretna High School dance team.
• Gave second round approval for policy updates.
• Approved the audit.
• Approved public works bid documents for the sixth elementary school. The bid will primarily focus on street improvements around the school. The district has $2.7 million budgeted for the project and is expected to receive about half of that expense back once the area is developed.
• Approved design and development of the Gretna High School additions, which will include a larger work space/lab, building and storage space for the theater, seating for up to 250 people, a more noticeable entrance for events and renovations to the existing parking lot. HVAC will be added to the building’s smaller gym and some carpet and ceiling tiles in need of update will be replaced.
• Heard a report from the Committee on American Civics. The report focused on new legislation requirements for social studies classes, primarily touching on News-O-Matic, an online current events newspaper for elementary school-age children new to the district this year.
The board then heard an update on construction projects throughout the district before entering executive session to discuss land acquisition and negotiations.
The next regular school board meeting will be Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at the administrative offices, 11717 S. 216th St.
The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month. For meeting agendas and minutes, visit gpsne.org.