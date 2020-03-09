GPS’ special education director recognized

Paul Duin of Gretna Public Schools accepts the Outstanding New Special Education Supervisor of the Year Award from Nebraska Association of Special Education Supervisors President Laura Barrett. As GPS’ special education director, Duin was chosen for his leadership and for exemplifying the five core Gersh Values: “heart” is at the core of what we do; lead by example; be honest; think “outside the box”; and always use a collaborative approach. Duin lives the Gersh Values in both his professional and personal life. The award was presented Feb. 6 in front of special education directors across the state, along with Duin’s family.