Applications for enrollment at the Gretna Early Education Center Preschool program are open.
The application includes an opportunity for families to rank building preferences among the Gretna Public Schools elementary buildings, along with preference of morning or afternoon session times.
At this point, specific times are not set for the 2020–21 school year, as those will be established after the elementary schools have announced the building schedules for next year.
All applications must be received by May 29. Following that date, the preschool director will conduct a lottery drawing, placing students in classrooms according to the preferences listed on the application.
The more flexibility you indicate on your preferences for accepting a placement, the greater the likelihood of having your child secure a preschool spot.
Once all classroom class lists are full, remaining applications will be drawn randomly and placed on a waiting list.
Children who are placed in a preschool classroom will be notified of their placement via mail after June 1.
The Gretna Early Education Center has classrooms for 3- and 4-year-old students. Children must be 3 or 4 years of age by July 31, 2020, to qualify for preschool. Students must also reside within the boundaries of the Gretna Public School district to be eligible for enrollment.
The Center is staffed by certified Early Childhood Education teachers and the program focuses on the unique development of young children, in accordance with the indicators of quality issued by the Nebraska Department of Education.
To complete an application, visit the Gretna Public Schools website at gpsne.org.