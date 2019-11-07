Gretna Public Schools will host a parent forum Tuesday at Gretna High School, 11335 S 204th St.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and booths will be set up in the commons area from agencies including local law enforcement, Heartland Family Service, Prevention Means Progress, Nebraska Family Helpline, National Safety Council, Kim Foundation and Safe Kids Sarpy.
At 6:30 p.m., attendees will move into the auditorium for a sneak preview of the upcoming One-Act production and a panel discussion.
The panel will include a presentation on adolescent stress, anxiety, depression and effects of cell phone/social media use. After the presentation, the panel will provide time to answer any questions.
Booths will open again after the presentation for parents to ask additional questions and acquire more information.
Parents with children of all ages are encouraged to attend.
If you have any questions regarding the parent forum, contact the Administrative Office at 402-332-3265.