With Gretna Public Schools closed through May 1, district Food and Nutrition Services staff are getting creative with their approach to serving students.
Last week, GPS FANS kicked off emergency feeding, offering free meals to students and families in need.
“When we closed we had over 3,000 portions on hand,” said Sharon Schaefer, GPS Director of Food and Nutrition Services. “Now, we’re serving around 600 meals on the first day and 650 to 700 on the second day.”
Offering pickup twice a week, the district fulfilled 152 requests last week, though some of those were the same families picking up on both dates.
“This is our new normal,” Schaefer said. “We can use those items we’ve already purchased and invested in and use them in this different way.
“We are writing menus to use what we have on hand. We hope to help the community and prevent as much as possible from going to waste. Right now, we have lots of milk that is good for another several days but we are worried that it will not find a home fast enough. We are getting creative with how to better plan, pack and distribute meals.”
Menu items last week included yogurt parfaits layered with berries and granola, “grab and go munchables,” which featured pepperoni, cheese, a flatbread and marinara sauce, and chicken caesar salad.
“Our very first day, we did a chef salad and a taco salad,” Schaefer said. “Adam’s Acres grows the lettuce right down the street and, when I saw all of this happening, I wanted to put together something very safe and very fresh.”
Take-and-bake meals were also incorporated, including pizzas ranging in size from 6-inches for an individual, to 16-inches for a whole family, and barbecue pork with buns, side salads and fruit.
Breakfast for lunch and other student favorites were planned alongside more salad and sandwiches earlier this week.
“We’re being very flexible with ourselves,” Schaefer said. “If more people need food than predicted — say we run out of tomatoes — that next person gets carrots. It’s very well cared for, but we’re not overly concerned with everything being the same. We’re using the products we have on hand.”
Schaefer said a weekly delivery is set up and will be accessed when needed, depending on how many families sign up for meals. The district will work to seek federal reimbursement for the meals when the time comes.
“As long as we are able to offer this service to the community, we will continue to do that,” she said. “To a lot of children, no school means no food. I think that’s even more true these days because a lot of parents’ income has been affected.”
Meals are offered on Tuesday and Thursdays so that families can pick up a week’s worth of food and meals remain fresh. If there is only a need for a few days or meals, families can adjust their requests to what works for them.
Staff take their temperatures before arriving and note the medical condition of themselves and their household. Sanitation and hygiene standards have been implemented and social distancing has been used in separating employees and work areas, limiting staff to 10 — preferably less — and separating teams between two buildings.
Pickup occurs at Gretna High School, 11335 S. 204th St., or Whitetail Creek Elementary School, 19110 Greenleaf St. Those who wish to request meals or make a donation can find links for both at gpsne.org.
Area families who home school, or whose children attend a private school, are not excluded from the emergency service offered by GPS. Students’ names are asked for in hopes that the district will be able to provide more accurate numbers when and if it obtains funding.
“The state won’t be concerned whether they attend GPS, a private school or home school,” Schaefer said. “If they’re in need, we encourage them to request meals. We’re also not cutting it off for adults. Gretna is still a small enough town that if your entire family is in need, we’re asking how many people in your family need the meals.”
Along with the meal service, GPS FANS is utilizing Zoom video and Facebook live on the “Meals4Dragons” page to interact with students daily, offering an informational snack time, recipe tips and more.
“Our role does not have to change, just the way we’re accomplishing that role has changed,” Schaefer said. “Children are at home doing e-learning. We can still provide the fuel and nourishment so that students can learn. We are farm families, bakers, horticulturists and chefs. We have access to a lot of great, fun content so that we can remain a favorite part of the kids’ day.”