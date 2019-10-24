Gretna enrollment numbers are in.
Superintendent Rich Beran reported the numbers to the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education at its Oct. 14 meeting.
As of Oct. 11, 5,625 students were enrolled in Gretna Public Schools. The highest it’s ever been, that number includes all five elementary schools, both middle schools and Gretna High School.
The average number of students per grade is 433.
As of Oct. 11, the following number of students were in each grade: kindergarten, 479; first, 478; second, 465; third, 496; fourth, 460; fifth, 468; sixth, 481; seventh, 429; eighth, 415; freshman, 388; sophomores, 386; juniors, 356; seniors, 324.
Growth is projected to continue each year. GPS is currently building its sixth elementary school, which is set to open for the 2020–21 school year. Land is secured for a second high school, expected to be needed in 2023.
Also at its Oct. 14 meeting, the board:
• Appointed Mark Hauptman to the Delegate Assembly.
• Heard an update on construction projects underway throughout the district.
The board then entered executive session to discuss land acquisition and negotiations.
The next regular school board meeting will be Monday at 7 p.m. at the administrative offices, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month. For meeting agendas and minutes, visit www.gpsne.org.