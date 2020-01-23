Gretna Public Schools took its first steps toward a potential 2020 bond issue last week.
The GPS Board of Education approved a call for the Citizen’s Construction Committee for a potential bond issue at its Jan. 13 meeting.
That call prompted the school district to mail a letter to each family in the district Monday, advising that the Citizens’ Building and Construction Advisory Committee will reconvene Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. in the board room at the Gretna Public Schools administration building, 11717 S. 216th St.
The first meeting’s discussion will focus on enrollment trends and housing developments and housing starts in the Gretna school district, along with other potential building issues facing Gretna Public Schools.
The committee last proposed a successful $85 million bond in 2018, providing funding for two new elementary schools, extensive remodeling of Gretna Elementary, assisted in acquiring land for future schools, expanding bus barn facilities, expanding the high school parking lot and athletic stadiums and helped update district technologies and building security.
Also at its Jan. 13 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:
• Reorganized the board by appointing Dave Gulizia as president, Rick Hollendieck as vice president, Dawn Stock as secretary and Ann Sackett Wright as treasurer.
• Appointed standing committees.
• Selected Pinnacle Bank of Gretna as the school district depository.
• Authorized the superintendent or his designee to apply for federal/state funds or grants.
• Appointed board negotiation teams.
• Approved the resignation of Jaclyn Schneider and the retirements of Cori Bowley and Harvey Birky at the end of the 2019–20 school year.
• Approved an additional 41 full time equivalent positions for certified staff for the 2020–21 school year. The positions include 12 elementary school teachers and one elementary principal, 7.5 elementary school specialists, six middle school teachers, three high school teachers and 11.5 special education positions.
• Gave second round approval for the 2020–21 High School Curriculum Handbook.
• Approved DLR Group as the architectural firm for the potential 2020 bond issue.
• Approved D.A. Davidson as the underwriter for potential 2020 school bonds.
• Gave first round approval to the 2020–21 school year calendar.
The next regular school board meeting will be Monday at 7 p.m. at the administrative offices, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month. For meeting agendas and minutes, visit www.gpsne.org.