The fall return to school was addressed in a letter emailed today to Gretna Public Schools families.
Buildings are expected to open as planned Aug. 13 for "all students, all day, every day."
In the letter, Superintendent Rich Beran addressed concerns surrounding back-to-school amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
"While we are very excited to welcome everyone back, we understand fully this will not be a return to normal," said the letter. "Operating our schools safely is our first concern. As we have throughout the pandemic, we look to our state and local health officials for guidance. They are the medical experts. We are layering in multiple safety protocols to protect the health of our students and staff and to keep our buildings open. We know the best educational option for all our students is to be in our schools with our teachers. "
Per current directed health measures, the district will ask parents to screen their children for temperature and other symptoms including sneezing, coughing and sore throat, communicating closely with their school. Thermal temperature screening of students will happen as they enter the building.
The district has ordered cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer and updated cleaning protocols. There will be an increased frequency of hand washing and/or sanitizing. Two masks will also be available for each student and staff members.
"We understand there are many feelings about masks," said the email.
Current recommendations by the health department state that when social distancing is possible, no mask is need. When in close contact for more than 15 minutes without social distancing, a mask is needed.
"If school were to start today, our staff would follow this recommendation, and we would ask our students to do the same," said the email. "Your help is needed as we prepare for a full opening. As has been the case throughout COVID-19, things change. We will not know until later this summer exactly what the health department recommendation will be or whether we will be under a required Directed Health Measure. We understand that wearing a mask may not be possible for every student, and we will work individually with those families. We also understand that it is not realistic to expect that every student will properly wear a mask all day. Our goal is to encourage wearing facemasks or cloth face coverings when appropriate or to the extent feasible."
There will be short periods of time when wearing a mask will be strongly encouraged, particularly times when social distancing will not be possible, for example: standing in line at lunch.
"Our goal is not just to open schools, but to keep them open," the email said.
There is a chance that GPS may have to resume remote learning, but district staff are thankful to work toward as normal an opening as possible.
The district advises that these recommendations can change, and what things will look like come August are uncertain, with further details to come as the school year approaches.