The Gretna Public Library was recently accredited at the gold level through the Nebraska Library Commission.
“I’m very proud that we are continuing to maintain that high level of excellence for our community,” said Krissy Reed, Gretna Public Library director.
Gold is the highest level of accreditation a library can earn in Nebraska, with each level based on a system of accrued points. A total of 275 points are available.
The process is significant, in that the Public Library Survey statistical report and Supplemental Survey must be submitted annually to the Nebraska Library Commission. The library must meet a list of 12 minimum qualifications and have an up-to-date Community Needs Response Plan. The application itself is arranged into five categories: governance/planning, resources, services, cooperation/collaboration and communications.
“To say the least, it takes a lot of work to do it well,” Reed said. “Being an accredited library shows your community the level of excellence they can expect when they visit and utilize library services. It establishes standards and ensures that libraries adhere to them, while offering benchmarks and evidence that expenditures, services and practices are needed and expected for their users.”
The library was last accredited at gold in 2015. The process is something that must be completed every three years.
“We are all really proud to share this wonderful and exciting news with our community and we thank all of Gretna for embracing the important role that the library plays,” Reed said.