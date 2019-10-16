The Gretna Public Library kicked off a three week chess-centered offering Thursday.
GPL hosted an evening Chess Club meeting that offered its six attendees a basic overview of the strategic board game.
Those in attendance learned how different pieces move across the board, the meaning of checkmate and even got an introduction to algebraic notation, the standard for recording the moves of a chess game.
Children’s Librarian Jennifer Lockwood introduced the program at the request of some parents in town. She said a monthly meeting may be added to the library calendar, given there is enough interest.
The lessons are being led by Jerome Helm, a chess expert from Omaha.
Helm has been playing chess — a game he learned during his service in the U.S. Army — for 20 years. After about 10 years of casual play, Helm became more serious about chess tournaments and principles.
“I was very motivated by the new people chess allowed me to meet and the sharpness I noticed chess’s impact had on my focus,” he said. “Also, there’s a national and worldwide rating system that showed me I can take this game as far as I want; there’s no limit.”
After a particularly violent summer in Omaha, Helm set out to help others find a hobby to help occupy their minds and time.
“I started a local chess club that was very small at first, but now, going on our third year, I believe I have made a difference in our community,” Helm said. “People are starting to witness the benefits of chess through my actions and lifestyle and through those of our members. We’ve truly become advocates of the game and sincerely love spreading the joy of being a chess player.”
Two more meetings are scheduled for October. The club will meet Thursday from 5 to 6:15 p.m. at the main library, 736 South St. The meeting will focus on strategy and tactics. The club will meet again Oct. 24 for open play with guidance, if needed.