Volunteers from Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church participated in God’s Work Our Hands on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8.
Collection plate proceeds were donated to Least of My Brethren in support of homeless ministry, which provides items for living outdoors.
Volunteers also completed a number of projects at various locations including the Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy, The Dragon’s Closet and The Stephen Center. Freezer meals were made to be distributed to those in need and Sunday School classes made thank you gifts for local first responders and law enforcement along with gifts for local nursing home residents and welcome cards for refugees new to Nebraska.