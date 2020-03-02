Gretna Middle School will present “Singin’ In The Rain Jr.” March 5 at 7 p.m. in the GMS gym, 11705 S. 216th St.

Based on the 1952 move of the same title, the musical was rewritten for Broadway, opening in 1983. The junior version of the musical takes the classics from the show and shortens them to one or two verses, as well as abbreviating and/or removing some scenes.

“I believe that there are classic musicals that everyone should know,” said Kyle Avery, GMS music teacher and musical co-director.

“’Singin’ In The Rain’ is one of them. It’s been fun watching the cast gain appreciation for a style of song and dance that they don’t get to experience every day.”

The show relies heavily on costumes to help set the time period. Gretna High School and other local theaters lent pieces to GMS for this production.

“The students are really enjoying this show,” said Kate Widhalm, drama teacher and co-director of the musical. “With an older show like this, it can sometimes be hard to get them on board with what we want to do, but after our first read-through, they jumped right in. They understand the humor and they are really working hard on their comedic timing.”

Avery and Wildhalm extended special thanks to Suzanne Cooley for sharing her talents as the accompanist and Neil Gilsdorf for his work as sound engineer.

Cast List

Dora Bailey: Sophia Shaw

Don Lockwood: Cameron Bothwell

Lina Lamont: Kate Wegner

Cosmo Brown: Ben Austin

Roz: Emma Mannewitz

R.F. Simpson: Jake Detton

Kathy Selden: Gia Lacey

Fan #1: Hannah Newton

Fan #2: Tayler Evans

Policeman: Nick Henry

Pedestrian #1: Hope Norvig

Pedestrian #2: Annaka Hammack

Young Lady: Lilly Lippe

Dexter: Grant Pilant

Butler: Nick Henry

Stagehand #1: Landrie Graham

Stagehand #2: Alyssa Hudson

Chorus Girl #1: Lydia Edmonds

Chorus Girl #2: Lilly Lippe

Chorus Girl #3: Annabell Willis

First Assistant: Makaila Wadsworth

Second Assistant: Harper Kelsay

Third Assistant: Libby Turpen

Miss Dinsmore: Marin Eby

Teacher: Taylor Eurek

Screening Guest #1: Landrie Graham

Screening Guest #2: Alyssa Hudson

Screening Guest #3: Annaka Hammack

Screening Guest #4: Chandlyr Hageman

Screening Guest #5: Larkin Daharsh

Sound Engineer: Brynne Friedrich

Sam: Kaden Brown

Zelda: Izzy Lewis

Broadway Melody Host: Nora Wiedrich

Broadway Dancer #1: Lydia Edmonds

Broadway Dancer #2: Noelle Williams

Orchestra Leader: Nick Henry

Party Guests: Kaden Brown, Lydia Edmonds, Taylor Eurek, Tayler Evans, Brynne Friedrich, Landrie Graham, Chandlyr Hageman, Annaka Hammack, Izzy Lewis, Hannah Newton,Hope Norvig, Libby Turpen, Birdie Vuksich, Makaila Wadsworth, Nora Wiedrich and Annabell Willis.

Kathy’s Girls: Larkin Daharsh, Marin Eby, Harper Kelsay, Rachael Pemberton, Sloan Penke and Noelle Williams.

Chorus Girls: Annabell Willis, Lilly Lippe and Lydia Edmonds.

