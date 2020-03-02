Gretna Middle School will present “Singin’ In The Rain Jr.” March 5 at 7 p.m. in the GMS gym, 11705 S. 216th St.
Based on the 1952 move of the same title, the musical was rewritten for Broadway, opening in 1983. The junior version of the musical takes the classics from the show and shortens them to one or two verses, as well as abbreviating and/or removing some scenes.
“I believe that there are classic musicals that everyone should know,” said Kyle Avery, GMS music teacher and musical co-director.
“’Singin’ In The Rain’ is one of them. It’s been fun watching the cast gain appreciation for a style of song and dance that they don’t get to experience every day.”
The show relies heavily on costumes to help set the time period. Gretna High School and other local theaters lent pieces to GMS for this production.
“The students are really enjoying this show,” said Kate Widhalm, drama teacher and co-director of the musical. “With an older show like this, it can sometimes be hard to get them on board with what we want to do, but after our first read-through, they jumped right in. They understand the humor and they are really working hard on their comedic timing.”
Avery and Wildhalm extended special thanks to Suzanne Cooley for sharing her talents as the accompanist and Neil Gilsdorf for his work as sound engineer.
