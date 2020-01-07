Students were troubled by wacky teachers and their even crazier ideas Dec. 16, as Gretna Middle School eighth graders performed this year’s One Act, “Please Don’t Be My Drama Teacher.”
The performance was the final product of work put forth in an elective class for students that focused on the production.
“The show was about two drama club members who were interviewing the current faculty at their school to find a replacement drama teacher,” said Kate Widhalm, GMS drama teacher. “The original drama teacher, Mr. Hanover, got a job directing on Broadway so it fell to the two girls to try and figure out which one of their crazy teachers should fill in for Hanover.”
“The kids really did a great job. It’s been a while since I had such a small cast but using the vignette style show, it gave everyone an opportunity to be their own character and have a bit of the spotlight.”