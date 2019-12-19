Gretna High School students clinched their 26th state title Friday at the Nebraska School Activities Association Play Production Championships.
GHS was named Class A state champion for its One-Act production of “Bullets Over Broadway,” a comedy that follows the story of a young playwright whose first Broadway play is financed by a gangster. The plot is based on Woody Allen and Douglas McGrath’s film of the same name.
Also at the state competition, Jerimiah Merriman, Chloe Irwin and Timothy Huber were recognized for outstanding performance. Irwin was named Overall Outstanding Female Performer.
“We’re feeling so happy; it was really so fun,” said Carole Carraher, longtime Oct-Act director at GHS. “Our kids were so perfect on stage. The audience loved them so much; they got such big laughs. Everything just clicked. It couldn’t have been better.”
Students hosted two performances in late November and early December for the Gretna community, before heading to the A-2 District tournament earlier this month.
Including this year’s win, GHS has earned 26 state tiles for its One-Act production, with back-to-back wins since its move to the District A competition in 2008. The program earned consecutive championships in the B division from 2002 to 2007, among others in the past.
“We just feel so proud because there’s a part of the judging that is subjective,” Carraher said. “We’re so grateful to our judges for remaining honest and still choosing us.
“I believe that our kids’ acting year after year continues to outshine the other schools. Our kids characterization is so strong. I’ll put it up against anyone. We loved every single minute of it. I’m so happy for those kids.”