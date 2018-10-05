20181003_gb_hococourt
Candidates for the 2018 Gretna High School homecoming court have been announced. Front row, from left: Mistress of Ceremony Skylar Conrad; candidates Kaiya Russell, Kelly Arnold, Madison Gulizia, Sarah Ference, Julia Zeleny, Jacey Hammer, Grace Giebler and Reggie Stednitz. Back row, from left: Master of Ceremony Omar Holtan; candidates Luke Kramer, Thomas LaMountain, Hunter Chilton, Nader Afana, Zach Weber, Sam Rowland, Tannor Dixon and Tanner Huber. The homecoming dance will be Friday in the main gym after the varsity football game against Elkhorn. The coronation ceremony will be at 10:15 p.m. in the GHS Theater.

