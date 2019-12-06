Gretna High School’s Esports team clinched the state championship Nov. 23 at Midland University in Fremont, Neb.
The season proved an overwhelming success for the team, a new offering at GHS this year.
As the team competed against schools across Nebraska, wins earned them further chances to play. In the playoffs, they advanced numerous rounds until they were among the top four teams in Nebraska, competing against David City, Thayer Central and Grand Island Northwest in the state championships.
This season’s games included “Starcraft,” “Rocket League” and “Overwatch.” The “Overwatch” team was the one that advanced to state, earning the first place title.
“I never expected them to do this well, just because it’s the first year and we’re still figuring stuff out,” said Kimberly Ingraham-Beck, GHS computer science teacher and team sponsor.
“They were so excited. And also a little sad it was over. Several of them had never spoken to each other before this; they’ve got really close over the past few weeks.”
With five of its nine members graduating in the spring, Ingraham-Beck said those students already have plans to work with next year’s team to help them get settled and prepared.
The state champions will compete in a just-for-fun tournament Saturday organized by Holdrege High School. They also continue to compete in a national league, where they are currently undefeated against schools in the central time zone.
The final round of playoffs for that league is today, Wednesday. If the team does well, they will go on to compete against schools throughout the country, including those in other time zones.
The Esports team will participate in a spring season, though the games will be different for that tournament.
“We’re really excited for what’s next,” Ingraham-Beck said.