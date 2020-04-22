As students adjust to new norms, distance learning provides unique challenges.
Last week, Gretna High School participated in a Virtual Spirit Week, a new way to promote school spirit as social distancing prevents in-classroom connection.
The Gretna High School yearbook staff coordinated the virtual event as they explored new ideas after COVID-19 prompted the cancellation of spring sports and school activities.
“We had an open spread left and no idea with it,” said Jada Scharff, GHS senior and yearbook staff member. “We researched what other schools were doing to complete their book and found that several were doing Virtual Spirit Week. Many kids love Spirit Week during homecoming season, so we figured why not do it again with a little twist.”
Staff hoped the event would build school spirit while allowing them to gather photos for the yearbook.
“Our big motto this year has been #gretnastrong, and we have tried to incorporate that in our yearbook a lot, but also at school in general,” Scharff said. “By keeping this spirit high outside of school, students can still feel that sense of unity and pride within their community. It brings kids closer together and focuses our minds on the positives when life is not going how we want.”
The event also provides a sense of normalcy during an unprecedented time, according to Madi Nash, a GHS junior on the yearbook staff.
“The time spent taking social distancing precautions can be hard for many of our students and we wanted them to have that connection to the school as well,” Nash said. “I feel that it is very important to maintain school spirit while we can’t be together so that the students have an encouraging environment to learn. By seeing their peers submitting pictures, it gets some students more excited and willing to submit them themselves.”
Staff members tried to choose themes that made it easy for students to participate from home, settling on the following schedule: Monsters University Monday, To Dye For Tuesday, Wear a Hat Wednesday, Thrifty Thursday and Fighting Dragons Friday.
“We also wanted to pick ideas that we don’t normally use in our homecoming spirit week,” Nash said. “This has forced us to think outside of the box and use our creativity and resourcefulness.”
The event has strengthened communication among yearbook staff.
“Our entire staff, teacher and administration have contributed greatly to letting the student body know about the themes,” she said. “I am proud of what our school and community do to support one another and make the best out of the situation we are currently living in.”
Though the week started slow, more student photos flowed in throughout the week. Scharff said that the staff would likely extend the week’s festivities, as it was more difficult to reach the entire student body online. Hopes were that students from all grades would participate.
“I think that we should keep this going in the future. Students love dressing up for football games in silly, creative themes, so by hosting a spirit week later in the school year, it could keep their school spirit alive,” Scharff said.