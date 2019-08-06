The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be underway a year from now. The way things are trending, organizers might want to add Millennial Bashing as an official sport.
Let’s be honest: disparaging anyone born between 1980–1996 is far more popular than steeplechase or table tennis. Adding it to the games would guarantee higher ratings and more clicks.
Competitors would need to be born before 1980 and skilled in the art of pointing out character flaws and blaming Millennials for various world problems. Winners would be chosen based on retweets and likes from their followers.
Alas, we’ll never see such a sport in the Olympics. But as the trend grows, we might want to stop and think before we lob the next grouchy grenade across generational lines. Could we actually learn something from the ageless conflicts we fight over age?
Consider this timely quote from a national news outlet: “What really distinguishes this generation from those before it is that it’s the first generation in American history to live so well and complain so bitterly about it.”
Amen and get off my lawn!
Hang on. That sentence was written in 1993. It appeared in the Washington Post in a story lamenting my own wretched, unmotivated, lazy compatriots of Generation X. I was probably too busy listening to Pearl Jam to care very much.
If you trust a scholarly opinion more than the media, consider what one world-famous thinker said of the younger generation: “They think they know everything, and are always quite sure about it.”
Exactly. Dadgum Millennials!
Simmer down. The scholar was Aristotle. Fourth-century Aristotle.
Bemoaning the younger generation isn’t just a trend, it’s a tradition. We aren’t the first to do it and we won’t be the last. Today’s Millennials are tomorrow’s curmudgeons. Someday they’ll be grousing about how the youngsters of the 2040s are lazy, entitled and overly obsessed with flying cars and vacationing on Mars.
Yes, generational differences are real. But it seems to me that the labels we use to define generations are actually dividing generations. Every generation has to navigate the everyday difficulties of independence, hard work, injustice and technology. Wouldn’t it make more sense for us to lose the labels and face the hardships as allies instead of as enemies?
Of course it would, but it’s easier to turn the younger generation into a scapegoat for the angst we all feel about cultural change. As Mike and the Mechanics sang in 1988, that “Every generation blames the one before, and all of their frustrations come beating on your door.”
I like that old song but there’s an even older song in the Bible that I like even more. It was written by a life-long follower of God, who said, “Now that I am old and gray, do not abandon me, O God. Let me proclaim your power to this new generation, your mighty miracles to all who come after me.” (Psalm 71:18)
Of course the world has changed since then. Every age group will have new challenges to face — that will never change. What needs to change is the way we treat different generations. We have a lot to learn from each other, no matter what year we were born.
God is in the business of building generations, not bashing them. Trusting His unchanging nature and proclaiming His power to every generation is a much better tradition. Why not make it a new trend?
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmad sen@steadfastgretna.org.