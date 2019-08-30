The Gretna Community Foundation is gearing up for its fall grant program.
GCF works in partnership with the Midlands Community Foundation to manage and designate funds to nonprofit organizations providing services within the City of Gretna or the Gretna Public School District.
Grants of up to $5,000 will again be available this fall for area nonprofits.
Applications will be accepted beginning Monday through Oct. 1. To download the application, visit gretnacommunityfoundation.com. Inquires and completed applications may be sent via email to info@gretnacommunityfounda tion.com or by mail to Gretna Community Foundation, Attn: Grants, P.O. Box 462, Gretna NE 68028.