The Gretna Community Foundation presented its annual 2019 community grants to area nonprofits Friday morning.
Representatives from five organizations gathered at F&M Bank to receive their checks, totaling $5,500.
The Gretna Community Foundation is an affiliated fund of the Midlands Community Foundation. Its mission is to help fund community improvement projects that offer programs and services in the City of Gretna and/or the Gretna Public Schools.
This year’s grant recipients included the Gretna Days Community Improvement Fund, Gretna Friends of the Library, Little Giants Foundation, Matt’s Music Memorial and the Merrymakers Association.
The Gretna Days Foundation’s fund received $2,000 to help construct a new shelter at Peterson Park. The funds will also help provide tables for the shelter.
The Gretna Friends of the Library received $1,000 to help fund summer reading programs for both children and adults, which include books, speakers, entertainment and T-shirts.
The Little Giants Foundation received $500 to help promote awareness and fundraising efforts, primarily to help them attend the upcoming Gretna Business Fair in hopes to spread kindness and celebrate differences.
Matt’s Music Memorial received $1,000 to repair and clean donated instruments. The organization provides instruments to students in Gretna schools and throughout Nebraska and part of Iowa that may otherwise not be able to afford to play.
The Merrymakers Association received $1,000 to provide professional musical performances at both Azria Health Gretna/Gretna Community Living Center and Silver Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Support.
“We were grateful for the large number of grant applications we received from organizations taking such good care of our community,” said Donna Dudney, Gretna Community Foundation president. “The Gretna Community Foundation is proud to help provide support for these great programs.”