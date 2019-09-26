The Gretna Community Foundation’s fall grant program is underway.
Grants of up to $5,000 are available for area nonprofits. Applicants must provide services to those within the City of Gretna or Gretna Public Schools District. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 15. To download the application, visit gretnacom munityfoundation.com. Inquires and completed applications may be sent via email to info@gretna communityfoundation.com or by mail to Gretna Community Foundation, Attn: Grants, P.O. Box 462, Gretna NE 68028.
GCF works in partnership with the Midlands Community Foundation to manage and designate funds to nonprofit organizations providing services within the City of Gretna or the Gretna Public School District.