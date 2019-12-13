Christmas cheer spread through the Gretna Christian community in recent weeks, as churches and community members partnered to pack Christmas shoe boxes for children around the world.
Gretna Baptist Church’s efforts culminated Nov. 24, at its annual Soup Supper and Packing Party, during which 161 gift boxes were packed for Operation Christmas Child.
“It’s a great opportunity for those of us in the community of Gretna living a very comfortable life to take what we have and pass those blessings along,” said Bryan Clark, GBC pastor. “It’s a small measure of what we can do to make someone else’s life a little brighter.”
A project of the Samaritan’s Purse organization, Operation Christmas Child aims to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need throughout the world.
Gift boxes often include a “wow” item such as a doll or soccer ball with pump kit, personal care items, clothing and accessories, smaller toys, crafts/activities and a personal note.
Boxes donated in Gretna travel to a national processing center in Colorado, from which they are distributed worldwide, in efforts to reach those in countries stricken by war, poverty and more, including countries like Peru, the Phillipines, Rwanda and Ukraine.
“I was fortunate to be on a trip to the Dominican Republic when these boxes arrived,” Clark said. “Just seeing the joy on those kids’ faces and allowing an opportunity for them to learn about the love and compassion of Jesus Christ... Sometimes in those communities there is not a lot of hope; this gives hope.”
The church has been involved with the project for six years.
Alongside their own packing efforts, the church opens its doors as a dropoff location so that local participants packing gifts on their own don’t have to drive into Omaha to deliver the boxes.
As community members bring in their boxes, church members offer to pray over the box with the donor. A $9 donation is also requested to cover shipping.
Acts 2 Church members also volunteered time to keep the dropoff site at GBC staffed.
“Kids in other places of the world don’t always have the same opportunity to receive these small items that can fit inside a shoe box,” Clark said.