Speechcraft, a free six-week Toastmasters Bootcamp, begins on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave.
Register now for free. RSVP to Marian Gramlich at marian.d24tm@gmail.com. Space is limited.
Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization’s membership exceeds 358,000 in more than 16,800 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders.
For more information on Toastmasters International, visit Toastmasters.org.