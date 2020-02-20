The American Quarter Horse Association Region 2 show named Linda Foxworthy of Gretna its 2019 recipient of the Don Brunner Grit and Perseverance Award.
The award, presented at the Regional Championship Quarter Horse Show in Rapid City, S.D., aims to recognize a horseperson who has overcome a significant hardship while preparing for or participating in the AQHA Region 2 horse shows over the past two years.
A part of the horse community her entire life, Foxworthy began in 4-H and went on to compete in local and regional quarter horse and palomino competitions. She has earned numerous awards over the years. However, her day-to-day life as a middle school teacher, riding and showing was interrupted five years ago.
Foxworthy knew something wasn’t right when she started experiencing severe headaches. Shortly thereafter, she suffered a stroke, and through an MRI scan it was found that she had a Schwannoma tumor in her neck. While benign, this type of tumor grows between the nerve tissues and causes severe numbness and pain, loss of coordination, balance and muscle weakness.
Further, she was told that if the tumor was not removed it would lead to paralysis, so she decided to have the surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Ariz., where they specialize in this type of rare growth.
Following the surgery, the tumor was gone, but Foxworthy experienced complications including pulmonary embolisms, which required two additional surgeries. After six weeks at Mayo, Foxworthy was sent home to recover, but within a couple of days she was back in the hospital in Omaha with more blood clots, which set her back another month.
Following a three-week stay at a rehabilitation facility, she was able to then come home again to recover, but doctors said that because of the damage to her spinal cord, caused by the complications of the surgery, she would endure constant pain in her arms and legs the rest of her life.
Through the support of physical therapy and a spine/pain specialist, Foxworthy manages the pain and does what she loves most, being in the barn with her horses.
“Even after the setbacks, if Linda has something she still wants to achieve, she will put her mind to it and does it,” said Mark Foxworthy, Linda’s husband. “She doesn’t let the pain take that away from her. Her biggest goal is to continue riding, improving and someday compete at the Palomino World Show. We have no doubt that she will get there. A lot of times you hear people say, ‘It’s just not fair.’ That’s when you have to put your mind in a different frame and show you are stronger than the problem.”
An educator most of her life, she transformed her love of teaching seventh- and eighth-graders into passing on her passion for horses through 4-H leadership. She is willing to help anyone with an interest, but especially loves teaching and helping children.
“It takes someone special to be a teacher, and she is able to connect with kids and help them to learn, whether in the classroom or in the barn,” said friend Shelby Timperly.