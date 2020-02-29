One Gretna fourth grader is taking her money management lessons to the next level.
Elizabeth Reiser, a student at Whitetail Creek Elementary School, sold 1,154 boxes of Girl Scout cookies during the 2019 season.
“I was feeling happy,” Elizabeth said. “I was excited; I got to go on stage and hold up a sign.”
Girl Scouts are invited to participate in a ceremony that celebrates a 500 club and 1,000 club for top sellers in the area. Girls also earn patches, stuffed animals and T-shirts through the sales process.
Last year, through points accumulated through her sales, Elizabeth earned a Kindle, a shopping trip at a Girl Scouts store and a membership to the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
Now 9, Elizabeth has been involved with Scouts since kindergarten.
Getting a slower start her first year, Reiser picked up speed each year, selling more than 500 boxes of cookies nearly every year since she became involved with the organization.
Elizabeth said she approaches customers by greeting them and asking if they would like buy some cookies. During the pitch — a real confidence builder — smiling is key.
“She’s very sales oriented,” said her mother, Anne Reiser.
Elizabeth goes door-to-door in her neighborhood, also visiting both of her parent’s jobs and working various cookie booths with her fellow members of Troop 48903.
This year, as the Gretna area’s top seller of 2019, Elizabeth hopes to grow her cookie business. Her goal is to sell 1,500 boxes.
While she enjoys most Girl Scout cookie flavors, Elizabeth said she likes Shortbread the best.
Cookies are available through March 15.
The 2020 lineup includes Lemonades, gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Girl Scout S’mores, and Shortbread. Scouts are also selling Thanks-A-Lot, which will be retired after this season.
Classic varieties are $4 per package, while gluten-free options run $5 a package.
To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit GirlScoutsNebraska.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.