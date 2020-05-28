The first Fore the 4 Golf Tournament will be held June 19 at Tiburon Golf Club, 10302 S. 168th St.
Cost is $150 per person, $600 per team of $1,000 per team and sponsorship, with proceeds to benefit local memorials and the 4the4 scholarship in memory of the four girls lost in a tragic accident in June 2019: Abby Barth, Alex Minardi, Kloe Odermatt and Addisyn Pfeifer.
Entry fee includes 18 holes with cart, range balls, meal with two drinks, “Fore the 4” swag, pin prizes, door prizes and raffle drawings.
Tournament details may be altered in accordance with current World Health Organization directed health measures and state/federal guidelines.
For more information, email John Minardi at john.minardi@jainfarm fresh.us.