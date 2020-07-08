Fore the 4 fundraiser

The first Fore the 4 Golf Tournament was held June 19 at Tiburon Golf Club. Proceeds benefited local memorials and the 4the4 scholarships in memory of the four girls lost in a tragic accident in June 2019: Abby Barth, Alex Minardi, Kloe Odermatt and Addisyn Pfeifer. Totals are still being tallied, but organizers announced that enough funds were raised to fund each 4the4 scholarship, as well as the butterfly statue at Gretna High School.

 Photo courtesy of Tonja Minardi

