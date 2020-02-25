I was cleaning up messes around the house a while back when I reached the boiling point of frustration.
“Why are you so upset?” asked my wife.
“Because the kids are so messy!” I not-so-calmly replied.
After a casual glance around our kitchen, my wife said, “Well, you’re messy, too.”
Impossible! Unthinkable! The nerve! But as I spied my backpack, my shoes, my papers, my books and a few other bits of pastoral parephernelia lying about, I realized she was spot on.
My name is Gregg. And I make messes. After telling my kids to not make messes.
All this reminded me of a Jewish proverb that says, “Where no oxen are, the manger is clean, but much revenue comes by the strength of the ox.”
I’m not saying my kids are a bunch of oxen (though sometimes our house says otherwise). I’m saying that it’s better to see the mess as “proof of life.” If I had to choose between having a clean house or having family, I’d choose family.
The ox-and-manger proverb came from Solomon, described as the wisest man to ever live. He asked for wisdom and God gave it to him. He built the Temple in Jerusalem and praised God there. People came from all over the world to hear his wisdom, and they weren’t disappointed.
But as it turns out, Solomon had a lot of trouble keeping his own advice, too.
He said to “rejoice in the wife of your youth,” but he wound up with 700 wives (not to mention 300 mistresses). He said to “Fear God and keep His commandments,” but he wound up worshiping pagan idols. He said to “watch over your heart with all diligence,” but he wound up giving his away to his wives and their gods.
If the wisest man in recorded history couldn’t follow his own wise advice, what does that mean for us? Does that mean the truth is a mess? Or, does it mean humans are a mess?
No matter how wise we become, following our own advice can be messy. Often times, the things we harp on the most with others are the things we struggle with most ourselves. If we’re not careful, the mess can become unmanageable.
Consider Solomon. He didn’t just wake up with all these wives one day. It happened one woman at time. One choice at a time. Same way it happens with us. Our hearts grow calloused one mess at time. One click at a time. Before long, we wind up in places we never thought we’d go.
That’s where Solomon wound up. East of Jerusalem, just across the Kidron Valley from where he worshipped God in the Temple, Solomon bowed down and worshiped idols. His messiest spiritual failure was within walking distance of his greatest spiritual accomplishment.
Where Solomon failed, his descendant succeeded. On that same mountain where Solomon bowed down and surrendered his heart to other gods, Jesus bowed down and surrendered His will to the one true God.
“Not my will, but yours be done.” (Luke 22:42)
When Jesus had to choose between having a clean world or a family of beloved kids, He chose both.
If you had to choose between your ability to clean yourself or God’s ability to clean you up, which would you choose?
Jesus, not Solomon, is the only human whose actions perfectly matched His words. Christ has the power to turn the places of our greatest defeat into places of great victory. Through His obedience, the mess of our disobedience can be cleaned up.
— Gregg Madsen is the lead pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmadsen@steadfastgretna.org.