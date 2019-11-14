The city has added flashing LEDs to the stop signs at the 204th Street and Angus Street intersection after it was noted that several people were going through without stopping. The LEDs were added as something more noticeable to help prevent accidents at the intersection. It has not been determined whether this will be temporary or permanent. The stop signs were added to the intersection of 204th and Angus streets Oct. 1. Council members approved the stop signs at their Sept. 17 meeting. A traffic count in early May saw between 1,800 to 2,000 cars at the intersection on any given day. City staff hope that additional stop signs will increase safety in the area to both school and commuter traffic, particularly pedestrians using that intersection.